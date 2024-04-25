Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Sells 300 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 460.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $64.76.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

