Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Floor & Decor

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Floor & Decor news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $4,161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $1,767,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26,732 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.3 %

FND opened at $109.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average is $105.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.