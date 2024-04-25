Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,330 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288,572 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after purchasing an additional 421,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,163,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,504,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.05. 241,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,970. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $110.33. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.82.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

