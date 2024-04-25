Short Interest in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Decreases By 93.5%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the March 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ WINT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.21. 11,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,253. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($13.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

