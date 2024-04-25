BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 171.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,013,000 after acquiring an additional 288,287 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,295,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,180,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 200,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 98,335 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 42.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $94.15 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

