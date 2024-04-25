BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

BOK Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

BOKF traded down $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $90.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,124. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOKF. Raymond James raised shares of BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

