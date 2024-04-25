Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bfsg LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after acquiring an additional 888,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,838 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 405,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,385,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $133.39. 148,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.61.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

