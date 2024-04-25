Bfsg LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 473,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 35,173 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 13,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.60. 3,354,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,364,733. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

