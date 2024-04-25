Bfsg LLC Buys 16,021 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bfsg LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.13. 528,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.