Bailard Inc. Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

Allstate Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $172.24. 698,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,337. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $176.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

