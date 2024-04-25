Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,306,000 after buying an additional 255,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,437,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,297,000 after buying an additional 61,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amgen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,213,000 after buying an additional 518,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,356,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,055,000 after buying an additional 459,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 1.7 %

AMGN stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.47. The company had a trading volume of 610,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,107. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

