American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-3.25 EPS.
American Airlines Group Trading Down 2.0 %
AAL stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
