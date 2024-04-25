American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-3.25 EPS.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 2.0 %

AAL stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

