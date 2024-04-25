GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $305,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $158.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

