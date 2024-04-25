Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 5,764 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $5.11 on Thursday, reaching $727.09. 316,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $690.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $370.68 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $763.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.52.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

