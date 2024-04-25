VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in VeriSign by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 72,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 41.4% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in VeriSign by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.07. 49,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.96 and its 200-day moving average is $200.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.01 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $119,737.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,122.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $119,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,122.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,864 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

