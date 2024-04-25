Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 122,899 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,899 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 405,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 387.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -443.75%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

