Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $4.67 Million in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 78,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 764,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,469,000 after purchasing an additional 75,743 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.01 and a 200 day moving average of $178.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

