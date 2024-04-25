Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 66.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $663.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,766. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $438.59 and a 1 year high of $704.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.73.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

