Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,388,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MSI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.90. 10,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.33. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

