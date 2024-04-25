SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Holdings Increased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in SLM by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in SLM by 54.5% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 33,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,662,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 89,315 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

Insider Activity

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SLM news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. 763,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. SLM Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

