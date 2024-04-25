Bfsg LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned 0.21% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $94.26.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.