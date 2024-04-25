Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after purchasing an additional 909,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,677,502,000 after purchasing an additional 496,299 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.22.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.56. 53,061,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,328,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.91. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $530.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

