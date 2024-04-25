Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.
Invesco Stock Performance
Invesco stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.
Invesco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Invesco
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Boeing Stock About to Soar Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.