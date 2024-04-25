Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Invesco

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.