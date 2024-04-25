Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.26 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Nordstrom worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 48.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after acquiring an additional 757,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Nordstrom by 14.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 229,544 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 29.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 341,491 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

Nordstrom Trading Down 2.1 %

JWN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.86. 659,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,297. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

