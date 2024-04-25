Acas LLC Sells 477 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Acas LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,952,000 after buying an additional 77,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.86. The company had a trading volume of 496,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,186. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.84 and a one year high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

