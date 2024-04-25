Acas LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Acas LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.7% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,621,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 971,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,934,000 after buying an additional 192,408 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.46. 170,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,107. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.94.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

