Acas LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Acas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,557,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 232,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $213.62. 86,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,038. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

