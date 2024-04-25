Acas LLC Acquires 1,264 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Acas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VTI stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.40. The company had a trading volume of 720,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,942. The company has a market capitalization of $371.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

