Larson Financial Group LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.5 %

UPS opened at $146.61 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

