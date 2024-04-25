Acala Token (ACA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.50 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $106.85 million and $5.50 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011393 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,073.14 or 0.99968901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011964 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008265 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00099945 BTC.

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11288389 USD and is down -9.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,824,394.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

