5,165 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.68. 1,327,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
