Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 25,117 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,117 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $699,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

GILD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.87. 5,104,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.90 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.46. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

