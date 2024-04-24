Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $9.63 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $82.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,063. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.10.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

