Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 8,592.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,662 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 36,177 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 202,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 58,280 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 285,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 666,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,105. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $137,057.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,830,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,676,022.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,142,356 shares of company stock worth $32,809,929 over the last three months.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

