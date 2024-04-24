Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 294,932 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 1,414.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,932 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 21.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 189,527 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 5,423,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 8.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,689,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 134,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOUS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. 434,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

See Also

