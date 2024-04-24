TD Securities Trims Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price to C$15.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.42.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.99. 67,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 0.91. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.68 and a 52-week high of C$15.69.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael Harold Vels purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.85 per share, with a total value of C$90,025.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.