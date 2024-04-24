Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 737 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 81.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.
Amgen Price Performance
Shares of AMGN traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.60. 933,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,358. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.11 and a 200-day moving average of $281.61.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
