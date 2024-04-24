Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 737 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 81.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.60. 933,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,358. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.11 and a 200-day moving average of $281.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.