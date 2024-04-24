Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading 4.9% Higher

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.80. 74,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 964,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STOK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $535.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,632,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,983,115. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 291,443 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 79,785 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $405,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.