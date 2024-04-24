Southwest Airlines (LUV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LUV opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LUV

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.