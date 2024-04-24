Comcast (CMCSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

