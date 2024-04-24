South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,660,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,625,646. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

