Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, April 25th.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. On average, analysts expect Shore Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SHBI opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $353.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Dawn M. Willey acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $110,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $192,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Jones acquired 8,043 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $88,553.43. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $387,937.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,121 shares of company stock valued at $211,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHBI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

