NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.25.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.93.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

