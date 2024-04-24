Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $142,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,734 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,011,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,456,943. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.83%.

Several analysts have commented on MPW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

