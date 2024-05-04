Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 155.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NSC traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

