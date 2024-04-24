Schnieders Capital Management LLC Invests $223,000 in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in UDR by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in UDR by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. 2,890,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

