Schnieders Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of YUM traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,315. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.