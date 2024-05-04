IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at KeyCorp

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.23.

IAC Stock Up 2.6 %

IAC traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,590,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,432. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. IAC has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that IAC will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAC during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in IAC by 23.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in IAC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

