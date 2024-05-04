Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $92.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,432,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.21. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $93.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,846. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

