Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 62,004 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,895,000 after acquiring an additional 287,025 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
IVW traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.37. 2,580,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,656. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
